WPL: All-round Mumbai Indians defeats Delhi Capitals

He says India is probably his favourite place in the world to captain
Mumbai Indians put an all-round performance to beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in their Women's Premier League match on Thursday.
Yastika Bhatia scored the highest with 41 runs as Mumbai Indians chased down a target of 106 runs in 15 overs, while Hayley Matthews slammed 32 and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 23. For Delhi Capitals, Alice Capsey and Tara Norris bagged one wicket each.
Earlier, superb spells by Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians bundle out Delhi Capitals of 105 in 18 overs.
Matthews, Ishaque and Wong bagged three-wicket hauls respectively, while Pooja Vastrakar claimed one. For Delhi Capitals, Meg Lanning scored the highest with 43 while Jemimah Rodrigues slammed 25 runs.
