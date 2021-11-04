World's top padel stars floor Dubai at inaugural event

Lebron and Lamperti win Dubai Padel Cup title

Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021

Spain’s Juan Lebron, the padel tennis world number one, and enigmatic playing partner Miguel Lamperti, produced a display of clinical accuracy, devastating power and nerveless poise to seal a 6-3, 5-6, 8-6 victory over Fernando Belasteguin and Spain’s Arturo Coello to claim Dubai Padel Cup glory.

The final day saw eight doubles teams – comprising 14 international padel stars and Dubai-based NAS Sport Complex coaches and professionals Javier Lopez and Sergio Icardo – battle for overall positions in the exhibition series standings.

Argentina’s Fernando Poggi and Spain’s Gonzalo Rubio defeated Lopez and Icardo 6-2, 6-3 to claim third place overall.

“Javi and Sergio played a great game, they were in the match all the time, but we played really well – we were ruthless,” said Poggi.

“I first came to Dubai in 2013 to play padel in an exhibition match and it is amazing how the sport has exploded in popularity,” added the 2021 world champion.

The fifth and sixth play-off match saw Brazil’s Pablo Lima and Spain’s Javier Garrido Gomez edge Argentine Luciana Capra and Spain’s Juan Mieres 6-3, 6-4.

In the first match of finals day, the seventh and eighth place playoff, Argentina’s Adrian ‘Tito’ Allemandi and Spain’s Jorge ‘Coki’ Nieto dispatched Spanish duo Pablo Lijo and Juan Martin Diaz Martinez 6-4, 6-3.

“The match was very tough, only one break per set. The wind was strong, it was difficult to smash,” said Allemandi. “It’s amazing playing on this court, it is the best padel court I have seen in my whole life - all of the players want to come and play in Dubai.”

Earlier Lebron and Lamperti had set up the final clash with Belasteguin and Coello by beating Fernando Poggi and Javier Garrido.

Belasteguin and Coello had beaten the Dubai-based Javier Lopez and Sergio Icardo.

After seeing bumper crowds flock to the three-day exhibition match series, Ahmed Hamada, Co-Founder of the Dubai Padel Cup, revealed the world’s best professionals would be returning next year.

“The response from the players has been amazing, they love the court, the city, the padel community here – we are already planning how we can grow the event concept to make it even bigger and better next year,” said Hamada.

Hamada also said that the exhibition matches had lived up to their hype.

“We’re seeing a sensational response here at the court, and from the tens of thousands of people following the event on social media. With some major names contesting the finals, we have lit another fuse in the explosion of padel across Dubai, the UAE and the wider region,” Hamada said.