World's best set to compete at Para Powerlifting World Championships 2023 in Dubai

The Championships will be held the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council

Organisers and officials at the press conference to announce the Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championships which will be held from August 22 to 30, 2023.Picture courtesy Mark Madrid.

By Team KT Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 2:13 PM

The crème de la creme of Para Powerlifting, among them several Paralympic champions, will gather in Dubai, to compete in the Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championships from August 22 to 30.

The Championships, to be held the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, will have participation of 610 powerlifters from 79 countries vying for glory at the Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel.

Among the top names who have confirmed their participation are the iconic Osman Sherif from Egypt (men’s up to 59kg), Jordanian Tokyo 2020 champions Omar Qarada (men’s up to 49kg) and Abdelkareem Khattab, who shattered world record thrice at the Fazza 2022 World Cup last December in men’s up to 88 kg, besides UAE’s legend Mohammed Khamis Khalaf, the two-time Paralympic champion, competing in men’s up to 97kg category.

Speaking at aa press conference at the Dubai Sports Council Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee, thanked Sheikh Mansoor for his great support and interest in the People of Determination, which had a positive impact in their journey at all levels.

“The wise leadership gives a great importance to the People of Determination by providing them a friendly environment to achieve their aspirations, and the belief that ‘with will, we can make the impossible possible, and with high determination, we will reach the peaks of our achievements," he said.

"Over the years, Dubai has become a leading destination of supporting support and involving the People of Determination through initiatives and events that can enable them to prove their will, capabilities and achieve their aspirations.”

‘Inspiration from People of Determination’

Organisers and officials at the Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championships. Picture courtesy Mark Madrid.

Majid Al-Usaimi, director of the championships, confirmed that the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his follow-ups contributed greatly to the development of the Para sport events in Dubai, making it an important destination in the global map.

“We draw inspiration from the People of Determination with determination to make the impossible possible, and we are proud of their achievements at all levels," he said.

Thanking the sponsors, Al-Usaimi pointed out that the organisation of the Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting World Championship reinforces the previous World Championships organised by the club, that included the Powerlifting Worlds in 1998 and 2014, 2019 Para Athletics Worlds, 2022 Para Archery Worlds and 2022 Wheelchair Basketball Worlds, which confirms that the UAE, Dubai and the Dubai for People of Determination is a major pillar of the Paralympic Movement.

“The World Championships are important stations for Elite players in addition to young players for the future of the Para sport, and we are proud that Dubai is an international centre for qualifying technical and administrative cadres, classifiers, referees, and coaches from around the world," Al-Usaimi said.

Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is keen to sponsor and attend championships for People of Determination, to meet with them and support them.

"Last June, Sheikh Mansoor inaugurated the World Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Dubai, and it was the largest in the history of the tournament.”

Shamma Al Ghazal Al Shamsi, representative of the Al Habtoor Group, confirmed that the group will spare no effort in providing all aspects of support for the championship.