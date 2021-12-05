World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses final to South Korea's An Se-young

India are expected to fly to South Africa for a full series including three Tests from December 17
South Korea’s badminton ace An Se-young clinched the women’s singles title at the World Tour Finals in Bali on Sunday, completing her victorious streak following wins at the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open. The 19-year-old shuttler stunned India’s top player PV Sindhu in straight games 21-16 21-12 in the season-ending tournament on the resort island.
“I’m very happy to successfully score a hat trick here. This victory is an upgrade for my achievements,” An said after the match.
In the men’s singles, reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark beat Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-12, 21-8 in the final.
Axelsen, who was recently crowned world number one, also won the Open title last week.
In the men’s doubles, home favourites Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon failed to follow their success at the Open after losing to Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi 16-21, 21-13, 17-21.
The World Tour Finals, the last of three consecutive tournaments at the end of the season, was held amid criticism from fans who were concerned over the athletes’ wellbeing after back-to-back tournaments.
Four players including former world champion Kento Momota dropped out early due to injury.
