Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana back home after father's death

Wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali stood in to lead the team in their Group A match

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 7:57 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 7:57 PM

  • AFP

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana during a match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana flew back home after the death of her father ahead of the team's group clash against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali stood in to lead the team in their Group A match as they seek a win to stay in line for a berth in the semi-finals.


"It's a sad news, but these things are not under our control," stand-in-skipper Ali said at the toss in Dubai. "We will miss her."

Bowling all-rounder Sana, the youngest captain at the World Cup at 22, top-scored with 30 and took two wickets in their opening win over Sri Lanka.


Pakistan went down to arch-rivals India in their second group match but remain in the hunt to make the final-four from their group, where the top two teams will advance.

