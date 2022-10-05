Women's Asia Cup: Theertha Satish stars in UAE's maiden win

The star batsman achieved the impressive feat during the second T20I match against South Africa on Sunday
Opener Theertha Satish led the way as the UAE notched their maiden win in the Women's Asia Cup in Bangladesh on Wednesday.
The dimunitive southpaw scored an unbeaten 62 from 60 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries as the UAE won by seven wickets at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground.
The UAE had beaten Malaysia in the qualification tournament in Kuala Lumpur in June.
The victory pushed the UAE to fifth in the seven-team table.
The UAE had gone down to Sri Lanka by 11 runs in a rain-curtailed game in their tournament. They then lost to heavweights India by by 104 runs.
The UAE, captained by Chaya Mughal, will take on Thailand in their next match on Friday. And they will be looking to avenge their defeat in the quadrangular series in Dubai last month.
Thailand are bottom of the table.
Brief scores:
UAE beat Malaysia by 7 wickets.
Malaysia: 88-4 in 20 overs (Winifred Duraisingam 33)
UAE: 91-3 in 19.1 overs (Theertha Satish 62 not out, Chaya Mughal 17)
TODAY'S MATCHES:
>> Pakistan vs Thailand, 7 am
>> Bangladesh vs Malaysia, 11.30 am
(UAE Time)
