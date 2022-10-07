Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan skipper Maroof lauds team after win against India; UAE lose

Pakistan beat India by 13 runs, while UAE go down to Thailand

Pakistan's Nida Dar (right) plays a shot against India on Friday. — PCB

By ANI Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 10:40 PM

Pakistan's captain Bismah Maroof appreciated her fielders for putting in the effort and complimented the bowlers after the 13-run win against India in the Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Maroof claimed that the fielding effort from her side was the difference in Friday's win as the team fielded wonderfully and took crucial catches in the match to back the brilliant bowling from their bowlers.

"I think the bowlers need support from the fielders. Today (Friday), everyone was diving and putting in the effort and that was the difference in the match," said Maroof.

She also complimented the team's character as they held their nerve in pressure situations to win the match.

"It shows the character of our team, we didn't assess the conditions well. We wanted to execute our plans well and that paid off," said the Pakistani captain.

When asked about her all-important partnership with Nida Dar after Pakistan lost quick wickets, she said that the duo were looking to play to their strengths and back their abilities to ensure a partnership.

"We were talking about making a partnership and to take calculative risks. Nida knew she could hit big and she backed herself. That's what we were talking about in the middle," explained the winning captain.

Dar's unbeaten innings of 56 powered Pakistan to a decent total of 137-6.

Deepti Sharma bowled exceptionally well and was the quickest of the Indian bowlers as she bagged three wickets giving away just 27 runs. For Pakistan, Dar was the highest scorer, while Bismah Maroof also contributed with 32 runs in 35 balls.

India and Pakistan are now tied on points with India taking the pole position based on net run rate.

Meanwhile, UAE went down to Thailand by 19 runs in the other match of the day.

Brief scores:

> Pakistan beat India by 13 runs.

> Pakistan: 137-6 (Nida Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3-27, Pooja Vastrakar 2-23)

> India: 124 all out in 19.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 26; Nashra Sandhu 3-30, Nida Dar 2-23, Sadia Iqbal 2-24)

> Thailand beat UAE by 19 runs

> Thailand: 108-4 in 20 overs (Naruemol Chaiwai 37 not out, Sornnarin Tippoch 25)

> UAE: 89-8 in 20 overs (Kavisha Egodage 29; Thipatcha Putthawong 2-12, Onnicha Kamchomphu 2-17)