Women's Asia Cup: I'm more confident about my game now, says Shafali

Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a young boy's mobile phone to the ground after United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9
Following India's 74-run win over Thailand in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup, star batter Shafali Verma, who slammed a crucial 42, said that she is more confident about her game now.
Shafali's knock followed by Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul guided India to victory over Thailand in the semifinal at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Apart from that knock, Shafali also took a wicket.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan in the other semifinal, to set up a final date with India on Saturday.
"Lots of confidence (with the win). The wicket was good to bat on and it felt good. Smriti (Mandhana) and Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) also did well. We need to look at getting partnerships (regularly). I hope the weather stays good (for the final). I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working. I'm always happy to contribute to the team," Shafali said in a post-match presentation.
Put into bat, India put up 148-6 on the board in their 20 overs. Shafali and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (36) played some valuable knocks. Jemimah (27) and Harmanpreet put up a crucial 42-run stand for the third wicket.
Sornnarin Tippoch was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand, taking 3-24. Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya and Thipatcha Putthawong took one wicket each.
Chasing 149, the Indian bowlers put up a strong performance and never allowed the Thailand batters to thrive. Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham played decent knocks of 21 runs each, but it was not enough following lethal spells from Deepti Sharma (3-7) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2-10). Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, and Shafali Verma took one wicket each.
India qualified for the final for the eighth consecutive time. They have won the title six times.
Brief scores:
India beat Thailand by 74 runs.
India 148-6 (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3-24)
Thailand: 74-9 (Naruemol Chaiwai 21, Nattaya Boochatham 21; Deepti Sharma 3-7, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-10)
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 1 run.
Sri Lanka: 122-6 (Harshitha Madavi 35, Anushka Sanjeewani 26; Nashra Sandhu 3-17) Pakistan 121-6 (Bismah Maroof 42, Nida Dar 26; Inoka Ranaweera 2-17)
Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a young boy's mobile phone to the ground after United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9
The 22-year-old was on Tuesday given the green light to join the squad after recovering from a right knee injury sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July
Malan shared a crucial 92-run stand in Canberra with Moeen Ali (44) as England compiled 178-7 against a full-strength Australian attack
Reports in the French and Spanish media claimed that the 23-year-old wants to leave the French champions in January
Opener Conway smashes 64, while Philips smacks 60 from 24 balls
I'm really happy about my position, said Torrente
Wasim, who formed a deadly new-ball partnership with Waqar Younis in his heyday, expressed his delight at his new partnership off the cricket field
The DP World Padel Championship will be held from October 31 to November 5 on customised courts at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium