Women's Asia Cup: I'm more confident about my game now, says Shafali

India defeat Thailand to set up a final date with Sri Lanka who pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan

India's Shafali Verma plays a shot against Thailand on Thursday. — BCCI

By ANI Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 6:26 PM

Following India's 74-run win over Thailand in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup, star batter Shafali Verma, who slammed a crucial 42, said that she is more confident about her game now.

Shafali's knock followed by Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul guided India to victory over Thailand in the semifinal at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Apart from that knock, Shafali also took a wicket.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan in the other semifinal, to set up a final date with India on Saturday.

"Lots of confidence (with the win). The wicket was good to bat on and it felt good. Smriti (Mandhana) and Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) also did well. We need to look at getting partnerships (regularly). I hope the weather stays good (for the final). I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working. I'm always happy to contribute to the team," Shafali said in a post-match presentation.

Put into bat, India put up 148-6 on the board in their 20 overs. Shafali and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (36) played some valuable knocks. Jemimah (27) and Harmanpreet put up a crucial 42-run stand for the third wicket.

Sornnarin Tippoch was the pick of the bowlers for Thailand, taking 3-24. Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya and Thipatcha Putthawong took one wicket each.

Chasing 149, the Indian bowlers put up a strong performance and never allowed the Thailand batters to thrive. Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai and Nattaya Boochatham played decent knocks of 21 runs each, but it was not enough following lethal spells from Deepti Sharma (3-7) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2-10). Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, and Shafali Verma took one wicket each.

India qualified for the final for the eighth consecutive time. They have won the title six times.

Brief scores:

India beat Thailand by 74 runs.

India 148-6 (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3-24)

Thailand: 74-9 (Naruemol Chaiwai 21, Nattaya Boochatham 21; Deepti Sharma 3-7, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-10)

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 1 run.

Sri Lanka: 122-6 (Harshitha Madavi 35, Anushka Sanjeewani 26; Nashra Sandhu 3-17) Pakistan 121-6 (Bismah Maroof 42, Nida Dar 26; Inoka Ranaweera 2-17)