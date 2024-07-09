E-Paper

Wilson edges Turnbull to win JGE OMA Emirates Monthly Medal

The highlight of the day was a spectacular hole-in-one by Gary Williams on the par-3 6th hole at the Jumeirah Golf Estates

Russell Wilson (r), winner of the July OMA Emirates Monthly Medal with Franco Botha (l) Director of Golf at Jumeirah Golf Estates.- Supplied photo
Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 8:58 PM

Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted the July OMA Emirates Medalford competition on the Earth course, with over 50 players participating in a strokeplay format.

Russell Wilson won the overall net prize in the OMA Emirates Medalford competition, winning on a countback from Oliver Turnbull with a score of net -3 (69). His round consisted of six birdies and a net eagle on the 12th hole.


In Division A, Oliver Turnbull won with a score of net -3, beating second-place Gary Williams by two strokes. Anand Rajagopal finished in third place with a net score of +1.

In Division B, James Plackett was victorious over Edward McCullagh by three strokes, with a net score of -3. Rony El Haber secured third place in the division with a net score of +5.


JJ O’Toole won the gross strokeplay competition with a score of +1, despite a strong effort from Louis Prosser, who finished with a score of +4.

Jane Vorster took home the Ladies’ prize with a net score of +4, the Senior’s prize was won by Richard McGlave with a net-level par, and Sam Collier collected the Junior’s net prize.

A very respectable score of 37 points saw Rory Woodland win the Stableford competition, with runner-up Jamie Snowdon securing 35 points.

The play was from the Tournament Tee markers for men and the Orange Tee markers for women with 95% of Course Handicap allowance.

The highlight of the day was by Gary Williams on the par-3 6th hole, with a spectacular hole-in-one.

