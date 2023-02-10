Wiebes bounces back to win windswept Stage 2 in UAE Tour Women

Today was a tough stage, very windy, and with crosswinds, we went full gas from the start until the finish line, said Wiebes

Lorena Wiebes celebrates after winning the second stage. — Supplied photo

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 8:17 PM

Less than 24 hours after being derailed during a messy crash, European champion Lorena Wiebes bounced back to win a windswept Stage 2 of the inaugural UAE Tour Women, the first-ever world Women’s Tour race in the Middle east.

If the Dutch rider was nursing any bruises or road rash as a result of the pile-up that happened 3.8km before the finish on Thursday, there were no signs of it at all as she dominated the 151km race between Al Dhafra Castle and Al Mirfa.

Charlotte Kool, who benefitted the most from Wiebe's crash to win Stage 1 from Port Rashid to Dubai Harbour, had to settle for second place, while her lead-out rider Pfefer Georoi was third.

Kool also surrendered the three jerseys she earned on Thursday to Wiebes, among them Red Jersey as the overall leader of the tour’s General Classification, Green Jersey as the Points leader, and White Jersey as the best Young Rider.

"I'm feeling great now! Today was a tough stage, very windy, and with crosswinds, we went full gas from the start until the finish line,” said Wiebes, a key member of SD Worx, the world’s number one women’s cycling team.

“My teammates did a great job, we showed we are a strong team with a great lead out. Tomorrow I hope I can help Anna Shackley as much as possible."

Saturday's Stage 3, a pivotal route of the Tour, is run over 107km.

The riders will begin their day from the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and they will reach the finish line atop Jebel Hafeet.

Top climbers included Claire Steels (Israel Premier Tech-Roland), Esmee Peperkamp (Team DSM), Petra Stiasny (Fenix-Deceuninck), Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ).

Results

PROVISIONAL STAGE

(113 riders completed Stage 2)

1 - Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx), 133km in 3h35’28”, average speed 37.035km/h

2 - Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) s.t.

3 - Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx)

2 - Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) s.t.

3 - Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) at 10"