Why Wesley So means so much to Filipinos around the world

It’s the night before the start of the Norway Chess 2026. The air is thick with excitement ahead of what is going to be the first Oslo edition of the annual chess spectacle that’s now grown into perhaps the biggest tournament of its kind in the sport. He walks into the press room at the capital’s Thon Hotel Opera wearing what he always seems to wear – a loose-fitting suit that looks borrowed from a slightly larger man, carrying the unbothered energy of someone who has nothing left to prove. Wesley So spots you across the room, breaks into a wide, easy smile and greets you like an old friend.

After eight rounds at Norway Chess 2026, exactly a week down the line, So leads the field with 14 points, ahead of Alireza Firouzja on 13 points with Praggnanandhaa close behind on 12. He has beaten Carlsen in a classical game, outplayed Praggnanandhaa in consecutive rounds, and survived a dangerous position against reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju. And through it all, he has remained the calmest man in the building – the gorgeous Deichman Bjørvika, Norway’s grand six-tiered famous public library in the heart of upmarket Oslo.

For thousands of Filipinos, thousands of miles away, across the Gulf – in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Riyadh and other cities across the region – watching the standings refresh each evening is something closer to a vigil than a pastime. One of their own is leading Norway Chess. Their guy, born in Bacoor, Cavite, who learned chess on the streets in Metro Manila, is sitting at the top of one of the most competitive fields ever assembled.

He knows they're watching. He always does.

"Yes, I do," he says, when asked about Filipino fans worldwide. "I am always excited when they come to watch my games, or greet me in the street. Some people are even so sweet to bring me personal gifts when they come to watch. I am touched."

The boy from Bacoor

Wesley So's life story reads a bit like the script of a Hollywood movie. After learning chess on the streets of Cavite, a province just outside of Manila, the talented So became a grandmaster at just 14, before entering a turbulent teenage period when he separated from his biological family and lived on his own, squatting in a small apartment in the capital.

He learned to play chess at the age of six and quickly showed a talent for the game, beginning to compete in local and regional tournaments in the Philippines and winning his first national championship at the age of nine.

At 14, he became the ninth youngest grandmaster in history. The following year, he became the youngest player to pass the 2600 rating threshold, breaking Magnus Carlsen's record

But the prodigy's path was not smooth. At 16, his parents left for Canada, leaving him behind in the Philippines. He survived on chess scholarships and sheer will. After finding his way to the United States on a chess scholarship, So was on the verge of ditching his ambitions to be a full-time professional player before being persuaded to give his dream a go by an American couple, Lotis Key and Bambi Kabigting, who later adopted him.

It is Lotis who still travels with him, still sets his routine at tournaments, still reminds him of his job on the chessboard.

The quietest man in the loudest era

Chess in 2026 is louder, faster, more personality-driven than it has ever been. The Gukesh-Magnus table-banging moment from last year's Norway Chess – still circulating on social media – encapsulated that shift perfectly. Drama sells. Emotion attracts clicks. The algorithm rewards spectacle.

Yet, Wesley So remains stubbornly, serenely indifferent to all of it.

"I have always been a happy person with simple tastes," he says. "I know I don't have the kind of personality people want to see these days, but I am what I am. I don't need to try and impress anyone by involving myself in all sorts of useless drama. Aggressive self-promotion is a sign of neediness and I am simply not needy. I have my God, my family, my chess. More than enough for one small guy."

It is an unusual thing to hear from someone who represents the United States now, having become a US citizen in February 2021, whose peak rating of 2822 – reached in February 2017 – made him the number-two player in the world and the fifth-highest-rated player in history. But then that is Wesley So for you.

On Dubai, the Gulf, and a record set at 14

The UAE holds a special place in his story. At just 14, competing in Dubai, he won the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Al Maktoum Cup – setting a tournament record as the youngest winner in its history. He and his mother recently returned to the region, visiting Dubai and Qatar.

"My mother and I really enjoy the UAE," he says, his face brightening. "We were in Dubai and Qatar not long ago and discovered what clean, safe, and orderly countries they are. They should have more tournaments there because it's a pleasant experience for the players and not hard to get to."

A message for Filipino parents

When asked what advice he would give Filipino parents in the UAE encouraging their children towards chess, So pauses – and then delivers perhaps the most generous, self-aware answer of the afternoon. "Don't make them small reflections of your own glory," he says firmly but kindly. "Encourage them no matter the outcome and rejoice in the moment."

It is late afternoon in Oslo. The Norwegian summer light is golden and relentless, pouring through the windows of the Deichman Bjørvika in ways that make everything look slightly more cinematic than it deserves. So – through eight rounds – leads a field that includes the world number one, the reigning world champion, and several of the most formidable players of their generation.

Somewhere in Dubai, in Abu Dhabi, in Sharjah, a Filipino family will be watching the standings. Their guy is leading Norway Chess. Not Manny Pacquiao punching in a ring. Not Catriona Gray or Pia Wurtzbach walking a Miss Universe stage. Not Lea Salonga commanding a Broadway theatre.

A quiet, loose-suited chess grandmaster from Bacoor, sitting across a board in Oslo, beating the best in the world, one move at a time.

And yet, he is exactly, stubbornly, serenely himself.