Why Sarfaraz Khan compared Rohit Sharma to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan

As the Indian team prepare for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh which starts on September 19, batter Sarfaraz Khan showered praise on Rohit Sharma and even compared India skipper Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.
Early this year, Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England. He played three long-format matches for India and scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 79.37.
In his debut match, Sarfaraz played a 62-run knock from 66 balls and gained everyone's attention.
After the successful debut series, the Mumbai player has been added to the Indian squad for the upcoming Tests against Bangladesh.
The two-match series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Meanwhile, the second Test will begin on September 27 in Kanpur.
In his first Test assignment, head coach Gautam Gambhir will be keen on securing a series win.
Speaking to Jio Cinema, Sarfaraz said Rohit is different from others and always treats everyone like he is their elder brother.
"He's very different, makes you comfortable and is like an elder brother to us. I enjoy playing with him. He never treats you like a junior. He's a positive guy. The way he speaks, it boosts your confidence," Sarfaraz said.
"Lagaan is my favourite movie. In that, the way Aamir Khan assembles his team, Rohit bhai reminds me of that. For me, he's Lagaan's Aamir Khan. It feels like he's part of your family," he added.
Rohit will continue to lead the Test side. Pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal received maiden call-ups, while dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has returned to Test cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022.
India will be confident of another home Test series win, but Bangladesh will be heading into the two Test matches on the back of historic win in Pakistan.
India's squad for the first Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.
