Who is Yuvraj Samra? This 19-year-old batsman's name is inspired by India's Yuvraj Singh

At just 19, Yuvraj Samra is already one of the most exciting young names in Canadian cricket, sharing more than just a first name with Indian legend Yuvraj Singh.

“For me, it’s when it comes right out of the middle,” Samra tells ESPN Cricinfo about batting. “Especially in a stadium, when you hit a good shot and it echoes — that sound is just so satisfying. I feel like I could hear that all day.”

That love for clean striking has translated into rapid success. Samra has already played eight ODIs and 16 T20Is for Canada, with one standout moment being a blistering 15-ball fifty against the Bahamas less than a year ago, a national record that inevitably draws comparisons to Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball half-century at the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Samra has met his namesake twice, first in 2019 when Yuvraj Singh played for Toronto Nationals, and again during the Super 60 in 2025. “It’s just amazing how he hits the ball. My dad always wants me to copy him,” Samra laughs. “But I want to be my own version.”

His rise has been meteoric. As recently as October 2023, Samra was still playing age-group cricket. By February 2024, he was touring with Canada’s senior side, and soon after, scored a century in just his second 50-over match. “Not many people believed I was ready at 17,” he admits, crediting former coach Pubudu Dassanayake for backing him early.

Now, Samra has bigger goals. “I want to perform at this World Cup and play franchise leagues around the world,” he says, with the IPL, CPL, and Major League Cricket firmly in his sights.

Canada face UAE in Delhi on February 13 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.