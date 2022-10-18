When Sheikh Hamdan met Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema in Dubai

They begin against the Netherlands on Sunday in Geelong and much will depend on their batting, led by opener Muhammad Waseem and captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan
As Karim Benzema basked in the glory of winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or, football fans in the Middle East and Dubai, in particular, raised a toast to the Frenchman.
The 34-year-old Real Madrid star has a deep connection with the Middle East and Dubai, having spent a considerable amount of time here in the region.
Benzema, who is of Algerian descent, is a devout Muslim and had visited Saudi Arabia in 2016 and performed Umrah at Makkah.
Benzema, who has won a jaw-dropping 23 trophies with the Los Blancos, including four La Liga, two Copa del Rey and five Champions League titles, is also a frequent visitor to Dubai, where he holidays during the off season and has also met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
During his stay in Dubai, Benzema has also supported various social and community initiatives. In 2020, when Covid was at its peak, rallied everyone in the UAE and all Muslims around the world to stay safe during the pandemic and urged them to take care of their loved ones.
"Salaam Alaikum, it's Karim Benzema," the striker, wearing the Arabic kandura, had said back then, in a video message, as part of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.
Benzema, who is a practicing Muslim and observes fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan, added: "I have a message to all my friends in the UAE and to all the Muslims around the world during this month of Ramadan. This period has been difficult for everyone due to the coronavirus. So, we need to continue to help each other during this crisis. Stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. May God bless everyone. Love."
The same year, Benzema was also presented the ‘First Line of Defence Medal’ by the Dubai Sports Council. He was honoured with the medal in appreciation of his efforts to support the community initiatives launched by DSC during the 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.
Back in 2015, Benzema enjoyed the adrenaline rush and the views while going skydiving at Skydive Dubai. There have been various sightings of the star at Dubai’s popular landmarks.
And in April this year, Benzema and UAE women’s team player Nouf Alanzi showcased the 2022 World Cup official match ball — Al-Rihla. An image of him with the match ball was projected on the Burj Khalifa.
“The World Cup ball is the start of everything, the start of new beginnings, new possibilities and new memories. This is Al-Rihla, inspired by the Arab world,” Benzema had said.
In July, the Frenchman had visited the Dubai Police Officers’ Club, with his son. He met his fans and signed T-shirts and took photos.
In June 2017, Benzema had attended the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament and had posed in front of a Dubai Police car.
They begin against the Netherlands on Sunday in Geelong and much will depend on their batting, led by opener Muhammad Waseem and captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan
Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls after Sri Lanka could only manage 65-9
The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have been in recent encounters with their rivals
London-based Graham Budd Auctions said that it anticipates the ball to sell for £2.5-£3 million (up to $3.4 million)
Heading into the Champions Day meeting are some of the flat’s biggest performers of the year including Shadwell Racing’s unbeaten Baaeed
The 22-year-old has scored 52 goals in 182 games since being handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2017
For every kilometre run, Vedanta, the title sponsors of the event, is pledging a nutritious meal to a child in need
Zaman was initially picked as a reserve, while Qadir was in the 15-man squad