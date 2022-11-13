When an ardent Indian fan invited his Pakistan friends to watch the T20 World Cup final

Anis Sajan, who is known as Mr Cricket UAE said that the beautiful sport of cricket is the best medium to build bridges between India and Pakistan

Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 11:46 PM

So what if India did not make it to the final of the T20 World Cup, Mr Cricket UAE, who carries his heart on his sleeves as an ardent Indian fan, decided to call his Pakistan friends for the screening of the big finale between Pakistan and England.

Pakistan, India and England fans during the screening. — Supplied photo

When asked about the screening without India’s presence, Anis Sajan said: ‘Yes, I am disappointed that India are not in the final and wanted to see and India Pakistan final. But Pakistan are my second favourite team and most of the players playing for the team are my friends. This beautiful sport of cricket is the best medium to build bridges between the two nations."

Fans watch the screening. — Supplied photo

"It was a great spectacle to see even Indians joining in supporting Pakistan and cheering them, which was the best thing one could ask for," added Sajan.

"Yes there was some banter too between friends when Pakistan fans asked how India lost by 10 wickets, but it was all in good spirit between the two nations."

Fans watch the screening. — Supplied photo

Lastly, when asked about cricket being a religion in India and Pakistan, Sajan said that no other sport is as popular as cricket. He also urged fans not to troll the players when they don't do well. He said that it is best to keep a balance whether the team win or lose, keeping their emotions in check and just enjoy the moment.