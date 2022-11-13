When an ardent Indian fan invited his Pakistan friends to watch the T20 World Cup final

Let’s all hope and pray the Melbourne weather holds up and that the MCG will witness a truly wonderful finale, writes Farokh Engineer
So what if India did not make it to the final of the T20 World Cup, Mr Cricket UAE, who carries his heart on his sleeves as an ardent Indian fan, decided to call his Pakistan friends for the screening of the big finale between Pakistan and England.
When asked about the screening without India’s presence, Anis Sajan said: ‘Yes, I am disappointed that India are not in the final and wanted to see and India Pakistan final. But Pakistan are my second favourite team and most of the players playing for the team are my friends. This beautiful sport of cricket is the best medium to build bridges between the two nations."
"It was a great spectacle to see even Indians joining in supporting Pakistan and cheering them, which was the best thing one could ask for," added Sajan.
"Yes there was some banter too between friends when Pakistan fans asked how India lost by 10 wickets, but it was all in good spirit between the two nations."
Lastly, when asked about cricket being a religion in India and Pakistan, Sajan said that no other sport is as popular as cricket. He also urged fans not to troll the players when they don't do well. He said that it is best to keep a balance whether the team win or lose, keeping their emotions in check and just enjoy the moment.
With the next T20 World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies, India should perhaps send their players to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) so that they adapt to the conditions soon