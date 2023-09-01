What is the metal device that Novak Djokovic wears during his tennis matches?

Launch first European gala as Spanish top-flight is first league to partner with Dubai-based entity
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been spotted with a metal disc taped to his chest during matches on several occasions. He was seen with the device at the French Open and the Wimbledon earlier this year, leaving fans guessing what the metal object could be.
In May, Djokovic was asked about the metal plate following his victory over Marton Fucsovics at the French Open. But the Serbian said, “When I was a kid I liked Iron Man a lot. So I try to impersonate Iron Man”, reported the Daily Mail. He further joked that his team “delivers efficient nanotechnology” to help him perform better. “That's probably the biggest secret of my career. If it wasn't for that, I probably wouldn't be sitting here,” Djokovic added.
According to Sky News, an Italian company, Tao Technologies, claimed after Djokovic’s comments that he wears a Taopatch. The company describes the product as a “human upgrade device” that “helps your body rebalance itself, which leads to a surprising number of benefits”.
Tao Technologies claims that its Taopatch can improve posture, balance and flexibility and can also boost athletic performance. It also reduces anxiety, stress, and chronic pain.
The wearable device combines acupuncture with light therapy to benefit an individual. Its layers of nanocrystals capture body heat and convert it into “impulses of very weak light”.
The light is then emitted onto the specific points on the body.
Djokovic has been absolutely clinical at the US Open so far. Having played two matches at the Flushing Meadows, he has not conceded a set yet. In the opening round of the US Open, Djokovic claimed a resounding 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win against French tennis player Alexandre Müller. Djokovic carried forward his brilliance in the next round as he earned another emphatic 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory against 76th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
“At 36 years of age, after 20 years of coming to New York, I still have the hunger to play my best tennis on this court. I’m pleased with the way I’m feeling, playing on the court. Can always be better, but first two rounds didn’t spend too much time on the court and played very solid and hopefully I can keep building,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
In his next fixture, the three-time US Open champion will be up against his fellow countryman Laslo Djere. A win at the US Open this year will help Djokovic equal Margaret Court’s record of winning 24 grand slam singles titles.
