T20 World Cup: West Indies need to do a lot of soul searching

The 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE

By Anis Sajan Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 11:10 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 11:11 PM

What went wrong for the West Indies at this T20 World Cup that they could not make it even to the Super 12 after being knocked out by a clinical Ireland in the shoot-out game at Hobart, by nine wickets.

Paul Stirling was instrumental in scoring an unbeaten 66 to knock out West Indies out of the World Cup.

But first things first, the 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE where they lost almost everything.

And hence, the West Indies had to go through the process of qualifying as they did not have direct qualification like the other top eight teams.

The team initially was captained by Kieron Pollard, who retired following the India series this year after being blanked 3-0 by the hosts at home. And when Nicholas Pooran took over the captaincy, he too failed to lead from the front with the bat and the West Indies were blanked by India 4-1 in their own backyard. They did manage to beat Bangladesh 2-0 at home but lost to New Zealand at home 2-1 just before the World Cup lost 2-0 to Australia.

The West Indies had their off-field problems too when Shimron Hetmyer one of their main batters was not allowed to travel because of disciplinary reasons. Players like Andre Russell was not considered because of not giving full commitment to the team and preferring lucrative franchise cricket around the world.

Sunil Narine, their main spinner, opted out too because of personal issues with the board. They still had a good team with a bunch of young players like Brandon King, Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell. Their bowling attack, featuring Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy and Jason Holder, was strong too. And yet they could not come to the party.

Nicholas Pooran was in tears in the post-match interview but well within himself he knows what’s ailing the West Indies team which has gone downhill from winning two T20 titles. It seems to be going the same way as the 50-over team which had won back-to-back World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979. The West Indies management will have to do a lot of soul searching before the next World Cup.

