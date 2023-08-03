West Indies 'feeling good' after stunning four-run victory over India in first T20 International

Despite a debut cameo by Tilak Varma the visitors were unable to close out the game in a last-over thriller

Jason Holder of the West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Indian captain Hardik Pandya in the first T20I match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. - AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 11:24 PM

West Indies stunned India by four runs to capture the opening Twenty20 International on Thursday as the tourists flopped in pursuit of a modest 150-run target.

Well-placed at 77-3 in the 11th over thanks to debutant Tilak Varma's top score of 39 and 21 from Suryakumar Yadav, India then lost six wickets for just 68 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer, playing international cricket for the first time in 12 months, starred in the field for the West Indies taking three catches and effecting the run-out of Arshdeep Singh in the final over to bring the low-scoring clash to a conclusion.

The 20-year-old Varma, who helped light up the IPL with 343 runs for the Mumbai Indians this season, hit three sixes in his 22-ball innings.

Two of his sixes came in the first three balls he faced from Alzarri Joseph.

His innings ended on the last ball of the 11th over when he was caught at fine leg by Hetmyer off pace bowler Romario Shepherd with the total at 77.

Ten runs earlier, Suryakumar had been the third wicket to fall, brilliantly caught by Hetmyer who dived to his left at short extra cover off the bowling of Jason Holder.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (19), Axar Patel (13) and Singh (12) all made useful contributions but struggled to force the pace on a slow pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Holder was particularly impressive for the West Indies with figures of 2-19 from his four overs and was named man of the match.

Earlier captain Rovman Powell top-scored with 48 as the West Indies made 149-6 after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Powell hit three fours and three sixes in his 32-ball knock after Nicholas Pooran fell for 41, but the West Indies were restricted to only 21 off the final three overs.

Pooran was coming off a match-winning 137 not out in last week's Major League Cricket final in the US for Mumbai Indians-backed MI New York.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Kyle Mayers leg-before for one and removed fellow opener Brandon King (28) the same way two balls later.

Johnson Charles added just three before slicing a catch to Varma in the deep off left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Pooran and Powell gave the innings some momentum before both holed out either side of Hetmyer's dismissal for 10.

The next two games will be played in Bridgetown on Sunday and Tuesday before the series concludes at Lauderhill in Florida on August 12 and 13.

Powell commented: "It's a very good feeling. We talked of starting this series on a positive note. "They didn't have a set batter and I was confident in the final over. It was difficult (to bat). We knew the new ball was going to give runs.

"This series will be decided on how West Indies batters bat against the spin. We have the power in the backend. I knew it was going to be difficult to start in the Caribbean, but once you get a start, it's easier. "

India won the two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.

Brief scores

First Twenty20 International between West Indies and India

West Indies 149-6 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicolas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/31, )

India 145-9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 39; Jason Holder 2/19, Obed McCoy 2/28, Romario Shepherd 2/33)

Result: West Indies won by four runs.

Player of the Match: Jason Holder.