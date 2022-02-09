West Ham fine Zouma for mistreating pet cat

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma. — AFP

London - The France international has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping the animal

By AFP Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 7:07 PM

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been fined the "maximum amount possible" for mistreating his pet cat, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

"West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated," the club said in a statement.

"The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that it is donated to animal welfare charities."

It came as animal welfare charity the RSPCA had taken two cats belonging to Zuma into care.

The France international, who played against Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday, has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping the animal.