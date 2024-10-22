Weekly Golf Round-Up: Spotlight on Dubai teen Ananyaa Sood as she debuts on the Ladies European Tour at the HERO Women’s Indian Open

Dubai based golfer, Ananyaa Sood (centre) with her mum and dad, after winning the recent Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series Presented by DP World held at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

The DP World Tour will conclude its new ‘Back 9’ series with this week’s $4 million Genesis Open in South Korea, starting on Thursday.

Many players will face career-defining decisions by Sunday night and in the days and weeks that follow. Who will secure their playing card for next season on the DP World Tour, and who will fall short, and will have to explore options like the Qualifying Schools or the Challenge Tour?

It’s important to remember that for these athletes, this is their profession. We often overlook this aspect, as we tend to view golf primarily as a sport to be played or enjoyed as fans.

Additionally, which players will secure a spot in the top 70 of the Race to Dubai to advance to the DP World Tour Playoffs?

These playoffs consist of two events that conclude the DP World Tour season in the UAE: the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, taking place from November 7 to 10, 2024, and the season-ending finale, the $10 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the Earth Course, scheduled for November 14 to 17, 2024. The top 50 in the Race to Dubai will qualify for this final event.

On the women’s front, 14-year-old UAE amateur Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club) is set to make her debut on the Ladies European Tour (LET) at the HERO Women’s Indian Open, to be held at DLF Golf & Country Club. She has received a sponsor's invite for the tournament.

Ananyaa, born in India and now a resident in Dubai, is a member of The Els Club in Dubai and DLF Golf & Country Club in Delhi. She recently won the Girls' Division at the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates, posting rounds of 73, 71, and 71 for a total score of 215, finishing one under par and winning by four shots.

This year has been a breakthrough for Ananyaa, as she has excelled in various international tournaments, including the US Kids events in Scotland and several competitions in the US, competing successfully in her age group as well as higher divisions.

We will be watching with great interest to see how Ananyaa handles the challenge of competing against some of the best women golfers in Europe and beyond on the LET. Good luck, Ananyaa!

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 24 th – Sunday 27 th October 2024

ZOZO Championship

Venue: Accordia Golf, Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

Purse: $8.5 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 24 th – Sunday 27 th October 2024

Genesis Championship

Venue: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $4 million

Asian Tour