Weekend Warriors Inc. ambassadors Sam and Jay Mullane aim to bolster golf’s visibility and blend fitness with innovation

Brothers Sam (left) and Jay Mullane - recent Ambassadors for Weekend Warriors. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 5:50 PM

Khaleej Times caught up with golfing brothers Sam and Jay Mullane, who have just been announced as Ambassadors for the up-and-coming sport and lifestyle brand, Weekend Warriors (WW) Inc.

The dynamic duo, aged 21 and 23 respectively, are well-known in the UAE golf community for their dedication and support, particularly in Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit events.

Sam, who holds a UAE passport, and Jay are both passionate about promoting the sport within the region, and their roles with WW Inc. align perfectly with their lifestyle as young athletes balancing competition and social engagement.

Through their ambassadorial roles, they aim to inspire more young golfers in the UAE to take up the game while staying connected with the brand’s philosophy of blending sport, health, and modern trends.

Their roles as WW Inc. ambassadors are set to bring more visibility to golf in the region. The Mullane brothers hope to play a key role in advancing the brand’s mission to blend fitness, competition, and an innovative approach to the sport.

The brothers are currently playing in the Thailand Men’s Amateur Open.

This season's schedule will include playing in the Bahrain Amateur, 17th – 20th October and King Hamad Trophy at the end of October.

“We will participate where and when we can on the EGF Order of Merit as well as local and regional WAGR events when all the 2024 – 2025 calendars are published,” said Sam. “I am also playing in the Asian Development Tour (ADT) event in Cambodia, 25th – 28th September, thanks to an EGF invite.”

Jay Wilson CEO of Weekend Warriors said: “We are currently providing golfing apparel and accessories to the UAE, Australia and the USA and we will soon be expanding into additional sports, events, experiences and digital memberships.’

“Our mission is to become a global lifestyle brand that disrupts the sports and apparel industries by creating an inclusive and innovative ecosystem providing clothing, equipment, events and digital memberships with a focus on customer experience and the grassroots community.”

Jay is from Australia and moved to Dubai in 2021.

“I am an avid sportsman, having tried my hand at most sports growing up; golf, cricket, AFL, soccer, baseball, basketball and indoor cricket,” he said. “Cricket was where I thought my future may be, but due to a string of injuries and choices that ultimately took that out of the picture I could no longer play competitively.

“I love my golf, currently playing off a Handicap of 12 and the golf course is where you will most likely see me spending my downtime,” Jay added. “As much as we have and support our professional golfers, our goal is to support the next generation and include our community in the success,” said Jay.”That comes in the form of community ambassadors who also have the opportunity to become part of the physical team should they gel well with the brand. Weekend Warriors (WW) Inc. has made waves in the UAE golf scene and here’s what Jay further had to say about the Mullane brothers and their exciting new partnership. “We see genuine talent in both Sam and Jay in the UAE golf scene and wish them well in their coming season. We will follow their progress closely – at least they will be looking good in their WW apparel. “We now have four golfers wearing the brand on tour including the Mullane brothers,” he continued. “Our other Ambassadors are Brody Harbinson, an Australian, living in Florida and currently competing in the Mexican Golf Tour and will compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School. “We also support Shae Wools-Cobb, another Australian, competing on the Australasian Tour and Asian Development Tour (ADT),” Jay said. “We are not just creating a brand, but a community within products and events that are not only affordable but inclusive for any, no matter what kind of Weekend Warrior you are.”

For further information Visit: www.weekendwarriors.io