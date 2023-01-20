'We are all Iraqis in joy': Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Iraq on Gulf Cup victory

Qatar's Al-Attiyah (Toyota) retained the overall lead, finishing third in the stage, 3:31 adrift of Loeb
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Iraq on winning the Gulf Cup.
The leader said in a tweet: "The joy of Iraq today, after long patience and waiting, and the peoples and hearts rejoiced with it.. Today we are all Iraqis in joy.. We are all Iraqis today in victory."
He also thanked the nation for hosting the event and expressed his joy for their win.
"Congratulations on the Arabian Gulf Cup, our family and loved ones.. And thank you to the people of Basra and the people of Iraq for the good organization and hosting."
The tournament included teams from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — as well as Yemen and Iraq.
