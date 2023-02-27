Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s fiery pace breaks bat, shatters stumps in Lahore vs Peshawar PSL tie

Shah takes five wickets, including that of Babar Azam, guiding his team to victory against Peshawar Zalmi

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 1:49 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 2:48 PM

Pakistan’s star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was in red-hot form in Lahore Qalandars colours on Sunday, breaking the bat of Peshawar Zalmi’s Mohammad Haris and shattering the stumps in the next delivery.

Shaheen’s pace split Haris’s bat into two pieces in the very first over of Peshawar’s run chase in the high-voltage Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. And in the very next delivery, the left-arm pace star rattled Haris’s off stump.

Shaheen continued to breathe fire, dismissing star batsman Babar Azam in his second over. The Shaheen vs Babar battle was one of the talking points in the run-up to the tie at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Shaheen ended up picking five wickets in his four overs that conceded 40 runs, ensuring a win for Lahore, whose batters were in good form earlier in the match.

Batting first, Lahore posted a mammoth 241/3 on the scoreboard, with Fakhar Zaman (96 off 45) leading the way. Abdullah Shafique (75 off 41) and Sam Billings (47 not out off 23), too, put up an impressive performance.

Peshawar tried their best despite Fakhar and Shaheen’s heroics, reaching 201/9 in their 20 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 55 off 23 and Saim Ayub hit 51 off 34.

