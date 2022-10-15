Watch: Ladakh schoolgirl bats like a pro, wants to be like Indian star Kohli

Maqsooma, a class 6 student, faces the balls and hits them out of the park

Maqsooma. — Screengrab

By ANI Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 3:56 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 3:58 PM

In a cricket-crazy nation like India, a young girl from Ladakh attracted the limelight after her video of hitting cricket shots went viral.

In a country where millions aspire to play for the Indian team and only a few get a chance to fulfil their dreams, the schoolgirl hits a thunderous shot and is seen running between the wickets.

In the video shared by the Directorate of School Education, Ladakh on their Twitter handle, Maqsooma, a class 6 student, faces the balls and hits them out of the park. The potential and skill of the little girl left Twitterati awestruck.

Maqsooma aspires to be like the Indian star batter Virat Kohli.

"My father and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar," tweeted the Directorate of School Education.

Maqsooma wants to learn the 'helicopter' shot, made famous by former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

"I am still learning how to play especially the 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him," Maqsooma said in a video posted by the DSE.

Comments on the video by netizens show how much her skills were loved.

A user wrote, "Woow what a shot beautiful well done go ahead".

She was also lauded for her attachment to the game and received support as many wished her the best for her future endeavours.

While another wrote, "Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!!"