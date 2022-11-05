Watch: Kohli celebrates birthday, talks of Team India's 'main goal'

The travelling Indian media surprises the star batsman with a cake and a greeting card at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

India's Virat Kohli after being presented with a birthday cake by the travelling India media, following a practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. — AFP

by James Jose Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 6:22 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 6:25 PM

As Virat Kohli celebrated turning 34, with the Indian team and the travelling Indian media in Melbourne, the star batsman said that the camaraderie and the atmosphere in the dressing room has been wonderful and added that the discussions between him and captain Rohit Sharma has been about the "main goal," which is to win the T20 World Cup.

Kohli and the team’s mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton celebrated their birthdays on Saturday with the latter turning 54. The pair cut cakes before teammates smeared cake on the duo.

Meanwhile, the Indian media surprised Kohli with a cake and a greeting card. Kohli made his way to the stands after practice and cut the cake. "Aap logo ne toh kabhi nahi bhej cake mujhe. (You guys never sent me a cake before)," he jokingly quipped.

"Our discussions are on how to win a big tournament," Kohli told bcci.tv.

And the preparations and planning are according to that. The team atmosphere is great and when there is such a camaraderie and atmosphere, you are quite excited to play. Then you look forward to anything you can for the team," he added.

Kohli also spoke about his camaraderie with Rohit and said that it is pointed towards their main goal.

Women pose for photographs in front of an art installation of Virat Kohli, made from cricket balls, on his birthday in Mumbai, Saturday. — PTI

"Our understanding, our vision for the game has always been similar, has always been to make India win. So, the back and forth conversations, the inputs that I could offer and what he can discuss with me, it is very free flowing. It is all pointed towards...main goal, main goal, main goal. And the entire team is tuned towards that.

"It is perhaps tough to describe, or put it into words, the atmosphere in the dressing room. Everyone is relaxed and not getting into serious discussions. Everyone is confident and prepared and what matters now is how you handle the pressure. And that is where we try and lead the way...since its a big match, you try and make an impact so that the others are relaxed. And once you get that momentum, then you can really ride that wave," he added.

Artists give final touches to a painting of Virat Kohli in Mumbai. — PTI

Kohli also revealed the reason behind Australia being a special place for him.

"When I come here, it doesn't feel alien anymore to me, meaning, I get a comfortable feeling here. And one thing that I have noticed is that if you perform here, you get respect and appreciation. And it not just our fans but also Australians when I'm going out and about. They approach me and it feels good. So, I don't feel out of place here," he said.