Watch: Kate Middleton wins a point against Roger Federer at Wimbledon

The Princess Of Wales and the winner of 20 Grand Slams have interacted with Wimbledon’s ball boys and girls and participated in their training

Princess of Wales and Federer having a conversation during their visit to the Wimbledon. Photo: Twitter/Wimbledon

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 11:40 AM

Winning a point against Swiss maestro Roger Federer could be a dream for many, but Princess Catherine, popularly known as Kate Middleton, did pull off the feat at the Wimbledon on Sunday.

The Princess Of Wales came up with a passing shot to score a point against the 20-time Grand Slam winner during a friendly game of doubles. “I think it was on the line, amazing,” Federer said in a video shared by the Wimbledon organisers.

Kate and Federer interacted with Wimbledon’s ball boys and girls and participated in their training. Apart from playing against the Tennis ace, Kate succeeded in taking a terrific one-handed catch at one point. But she was immediately told by Federer that ball girls and boys are not allowed to catch the ball at Wimbledon. "In Australia, they would catch it, but in Wimbledon, they don't," the 41-year-old pointed out.

While describing Kate’s style of serve, the eight-time Wimbledon champion noted that it “looked good.”

Kate and Federer also spoke to the coaches and met the teenagers in training at Wimbledon. “To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon. Yeah, it's incredible to see it behind the scenes," Kate, the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, said.

For Roger Federer, who had previously handled the duties of a ballboy in his hometown Basel, it was nothing less than an emotional return to Wimbledon. One of the greatest tennis players ever to grace the court, Federer retired in September last year.

After spending 24 illustrious years on the ATP Tour, the Swiss legend clinched 20 Grand Slam titles and 103 tournament victories.

Roger Federer’s last Wimbledon triumph occurred in 2017 when he defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the men’s singles final.

This year’s Wimbledon is scheduled to start from July 3. It will mark the 136th edition of the prestigious championship. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record of winning eight Wimbledon titles this time.

