Watch: How Coco Gauff went from being a kid in the stands to winning her first Grand Slam title at age 19

by Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM

Coco Gauff surged to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the soon-to-be-No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday during the US Open final.

Gauff became the first teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999.

The 19-year-old bagged the Grand Slam champion title herself, a tournament she would visit as a child to see her idols, Serena and Venus Williams.

In a video shared by the US Tennis Open on X (formerly Twitter), the young champion is seen dancing in the stands, proceeded by a clip of her stunning victory during the US Open final.

Take a look at the star's reaction after she wins the Grand Slam champion.

In addition to her trophy, Gauff was handed an envelope with the champion's $3 million paycheck, the same amount Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev will get after the men's final Sunday.

This is the 50th anniversary of when the 1973 US Open became the first major sports event to pay women and men equal prize money; the person who led that effort, Hall of Fame player and rights advocate Billie Jean King, was on hand Saturday.

With inputs from AP

