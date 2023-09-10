Watch: How Coco Gauff went from being a kid in the stands to winning her first Grand Slam title at age 19

Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
Coco Gauff surged to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the soon-to-be-No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday during the US Open final.
Gauff became the first teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999.
The 19-year-old bagged the Grand Slam champion title herself, a tournament she would visit as a child to see her idols, Serena and Venus Williams.
In a video shared by the US Tennis Open on X (formerly Twitter), the young champion is seen dancing in the stands, proceeded by a clip of her stunning victory during the US Open final.
Take a look at the star's reaction after she wins the Grand Slam champion.
In addition to her trophy, Gauff was handed an envelope with the champion's $3 million paycheck, the same amount Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev will get after the men's final Sunday.
This is the 50th anniversary of when the 1973 US Open became the first major sports event to pay women and men equal prize money; the person who led that effort, Hall of Fame player and rights advocate Billie Jean King, was on hand Saturday.
With inputs from AP
ALSO READ:
Only the English Premier League splashes out more money than the the Saudi Pro League who are investing heavily in top-flight players
The three-day event being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai is set to feature hundreds of practitioners from across the UAE
A field of 36 golfers took contested the popular event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Fire course
Organisers says as many as 12,417 athletes have been entered for the Games which take place between Sep 23 - Oct 8, 2023
The club's two leading suitors are British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Daszzling opener’s 120-run partnership with Kavisha Kumari Egodage sets up an easy 57-run win over Hong Kong
Australian Open champion Sabalenka digs deep to beat Madison Keys and prevent an all-American showpiece in New York
Bopanna, who is partnered by Australia's Matthew Ebden will play Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury for the US Open title