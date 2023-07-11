Watch: David Beckham gives finishing touches to giant Lionel Messi mural in Miami

Beckham’s wife Victoria has shared a footage in which the English great can be seen working on the huge portrait on a building wall

Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 7:01 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 7:09 PM

After spending two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi is now all set to play in the US for Inter Miami. The Major League Soccer (MLS) team will unveil Messi on July 16, according to a report by Spanish outlet MARCA.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, Inter Miami co-owner and football legend David Beckham was seen painting a gigantic mural of the Argentina superstar.

Beckham’s wife Victoria shared the footage in which the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder can be seen giving the finishing touches to the huge artwork, located on the side of a building in Miami. Tagging Messi in her post, Victoria Beckham wrote, “Sound on people! Is there nothing David Beckham can’t do? Only been in town a few days, he got straight to it! Yes, that is him whitening the teeth as we watch! X kisses from Miami!”

Argentinian artist Maximiliano Bagnasco, who has plastered Messi's face on buildings around the world —including in Albania and back home in Argentina, is repainting the wall in the Wynwood neighbourhood of Miami, according to the Daily Mail.

Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent after his contract with PSG came to an end in June. Burying rumours of him making an emotional return to his childhood club Barcelona, Messi decided to ply his trade for the Miami side next season. While talking about the marquee signing, Inter Miami co-owner Beckham recalled the moment he got to know about the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s intention of joining Inter Miami.

“A couple of weeks ago, I woke up to about a million messages on my phone. I was thinking, ‘What’s gone off?' I don’t usually get this many messages. All of a sudden, I hear Leo has come out and announced he’s coming to Miami. Obviously, it wasn’t a surprise to me. I have always said, from the word go, that if I had the opportunity to bring the best players in the game to Miami, at whatever time of their careers, I would do that. I have always made that commitment to our fans,” Beckham said during the ‘Lessons in Leadership’ seminar earlier this month.

Inter Miami fans are expected to catch the first glimpse of Messi during the Argentine’s presentation ceremony, titled 'The Unveil.’ The event will take place at Miami’s DRV PNL Stadium. MARCA claims that Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets will also be unveiled on that day. Inter Miami announced the signing of the Spanish World Cup-winning midfielder last month.

Having suffered a horrendous outing this season in the MLS, Inter Milan are currently languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference points table. They have been win-less in their last nine games across all competitions.

