Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo booked in Saudi for kicking ball away, throwing tantrum

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beat Abha 3-1 in the King's Cup on Tuesday, but it was a disappointing night for the Portuguese forward, who failed to score, received a yellow card, and was substituted for the first time since his move to Saudi Arabia.
Ronaldo failed to score for the third consecutive game and is yet to open his account at Al-Nassr stadium.
The former Manchester United striker, who moved to Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract for a reported fee of about 200 million euros ($214.71 million), had contributed to 10 consecutive goals, scoring eight with two assists before going empty handed in the last two league games.
In Tuesday's quarter-final, Al-Nassr were leading 2-0 when Ronaldo had the opportunity to launch a counter-attack, but Latvian referee Andris Treimanis ended the first half.
Ronaldo angrily grabbed the ball and then hit it away, which saw the referee bring out a yellow card.
Al-Nassr scored a third in the second half before Ronaldo was replaced in the 87th minute by Anderson Talisca, the league's top scorer returning from injury.
Ronaldo did not enjoy the best of games last Thursday, kicking away water bottles before going up the tunnel after a 1-0 defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad.
"Ronaldo's presence gives the opposing teams an incentive to play the game of their lives against him," local media quoted Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia as saying after the game.
While Ronaldo's famous celebration was not seen at Al-Nassr Stadium, it appeared in another King's Cup game, with Al-Hilal's Michael Delgado performing it in their 3-1 win against Al-Fateh.
Sri Lanka had claimed the initiative on the first two days of the Christchurch Test but were 83 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three, a lead of 65 runs
Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind
Multan joined Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad in the playoffs. Peshawar and Quetta Gladiators still have a chance to qualify
The operation was led by British surgeon, James Calder, who has treated several European football stars
The Society's season commences in October each year and ends in March with a schedule of four tournaments
Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori, Team Abu Dhabi’s former UIM XCAT World Championship-winning combination, have joined forces again for the start of the new series, which is organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC)
Secret Ambition owes us nothing, says trainer Bhupat Seemar