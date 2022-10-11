Wasim Akram named brand ambassador of Innovation Factory

Wasim, who formed a deadly new-ball partnership with Waqar Younis in his heyday, expressed his delight at his new partnership off the cricket field

Cricket legend Wasim Akram (second from left) at an event in Dubai on Tuesday. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 9:02 PM

Wasim Akram, one of the most inventive and versatile fast bowlers in cricket history, has been named the brand ambassador of Innovation Factory, an IT firm that focuses on blockchain based solutions.

This partnership brings together a legend and a vision, to provide the best path towards integrity, intelligence and independence to the society, a statement from the Innovation Factory Royal Investment Group said.

Wasim, who formed a deadly new-ball partnership with Waqar Younis in his heyday, expressed his delight at his new partnership off the cricket field.

"Pleased to shake hands with Innovation factory, as it strives to bring in the much-desired change, understanding that ideas and innovation are the most precious currency in the upcoming times," Wasim said.

Omar Khan, founder of the group, said Wasim will inspire a large number of people to adopt smart inventions in the future.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Wasim Akram, a world-famous personality, as the face of this new-age solution providing firm," Khan said.

"His zeal for evolution and deep connection with people will enable us to inspire a larger community and drive the adoption of smart innovations amongst them."

Meanwhile, Nawal Kishor, CEO of Innovation factory, said: “Wasim Akram witnessed the evolution from black and white TV to OTT, and fiat to digital (Crypto) currency in his decades long experience and understands the value of progression.”