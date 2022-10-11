Wasim Akram named brand ambassador of Innovation Factory

The pacer has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka in July
Wasim Akram, one of the most inventive and versatile fast bowlers in cricket history, has been named the brand ambassador of Innovation Factory, an IT firm that focuses on blockchain based solutions.
This partnership brings together a legend and a vision, to provide the best path towards integrity, intelligence and independence to the society, a statement from the Innovation Factory Royal Investment Group said.
Wasim, who formed a deadly new-ball partnership with Waqar Younis in his heyday, expressed his delight at his new partnership off the cricket field.
"Pleased to shake hands with Innovation factory, as it strives to bring in the much-desired change, understanding that ideas and innovation are the most precious currency in the upcoming times," Wasim said.
Omar Khan, founder of the group, said Wasim will inspire a large number of people to adopt smart inventions in the future.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Wasim Akram, a world-famous personality, as the face of this new-age solution providing firm," Khan said.
"His zeal for evolution and deep connection with people will enable us to inspire a larger community and drive the adoption of smart innovations amongst them."
Meanwhile, Nawal Kishor, CEO of Innovation factory, said: “Wasim Akram witnessed the evolution from black and white TV to OTT, and fiat to digital (Crypto) currency in his decades long experience and understands the value of progression.”
The pacer has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka in July
The Red Bull driver topped the timesheets in qualifying with a time of 1min 29.304sec, just 0.010sec ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, his nearest championship rival
Azam rode his luck in reaching 79 off 53 balls as his team took command of the series following their opening 21-run win over Bangladesh on Friday
In its security protocols, Fifa advises against the use of tear gas in or around stadiums and recommends exit gates be unlocked at all times during a game
Pakistan beat India by 13 runs, while UAE go down to Thailand
In the historic NBA’s regional debut on Thursday, the Hawks, led by Dejounte Murray (25 points) and Trae Young (22) defeated the defending champions 123-113
Manchester United are away at Everton on Sunday
The opener maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan posted 167-5, before restricting their opponents to 146-8