Washington replaces injured Chahar in ODI squad

After failing to get past the quarterfinals in 2017, the 2007 champions will try to claim the trophy this time around
Washington Sundar on Saturday replaced injured Deepak Chahar in India’s squad for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa.
The second ODI will be played in Ranchi on Sunday with the Proteas leading the three match series 1-0.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.
“Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow,” said the BCCI in a statement.
“He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there.” Chahar has been named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup.
India have fielded a second string squad in the ODI series at home with the main team already in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The 23-year-old Sundar, who has also had injures issues in his young career, last played an ODI in February earlier this year.
Sundar has played four Tests, four ODIs and 31 T20s for India.
> Second ODI
> India vs South Africa
> Ranchi
Match starts 12 pm UAE Time
After failing to get past the quarterfinals in 2017, the 2007 champions will try to claim the trophy this time around
The first-ever pre-season encounter was held at a packed Etihad Arena on Thursday
The batsman made an unbeaten 86 but India fell short by nine runs
The 76-year-old spin great from India had been longing to making the trip across the border ever since the Kartarpur Corridor opened in November 2019
Miller scored 75 not out, while Klaasen made 74 not out after Quinton de Kock had scored 48
The basketball association and the Department of Culture and Tourism entered a ground-breaking multi-year partnership to host the first preseason games in the UAE
The bowling all-rounder sustained the injury during the third T20 on Tuesday, which South Africa won in Indore to avoid a whitewash with their 2-1 series defeat
A flying keffiyah headdress named La'eeb, meaning super skilful player in Arabic, is the official World Cup mascot and is omnipresent on billboards across Qatar and on television