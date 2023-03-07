Waseem to lead UAE in tri-series in Nepal

Ashwant Valthapa, Aryansh Sharma and Zawar Farid are the three new additions in the squad

UAE's Muhammad Waseem. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 3:31 PM

Opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE men’s team in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) tri-series in Nepal which begins on Thursday.

Besides hosts Nepal and the UAE, Papua New Guinea will be the third team in the Nepal-leg of the CWCL 2. UAE’s 14-member squad departed on Tuesday to compete in the three-team tournament.

Waseem led the team in the last CWCL 2 tri-series match against Nepal in Dubai on Monday.

Ashwant Valthapa, Aryansh Sharma and Zawar Farid are the three new additions in the squad. The trio replaces Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Bhatia and Sabir Ali who were part of the recently concluded CWCL 2 series in Dubai.

Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket and Head Coach, said: “We have another important tri-series in Nepal which will be a formidable challenge. Our aim will be to finish the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 stage on a high.

“The decision to name Mohammad Waseem captain for the tri-series is a strategic one, Waseem has been one of our premier performers and has gained great confidence after his sensational run in the recently concluded DP World ILT20. We feel that he has a lot to offer to the side and can make a difference to our approach as a team.

“On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board and the team management, I want to thank CP Rizwan for his services for the team as a captain and leader. He remains an integral part of the squad and has a big contribution to make to UAE cricket, I look forward to his inputs and performances in Nepal.”

SQUAD

Muhammad Waseem (C), Aayan Khan, Aryan Lakra, Ashwant Valthapa, Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma, CP Rizwaan, Hazrat Billal, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan and Zawar Farid.

SCHEDULE

March 10: UAE vs PNG

March 12: Nepal vs UAE

March 15: PNG vs UAE

March 16: Nepal vs UAE

ALSO READ: