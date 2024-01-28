Waseem steers MI Emirates to eight-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Muhammad Waseem of MI Emirates in action during the DP World ILT20 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.- Photo by CREIMAS / ILT20

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 9:17 PM

MI Emirates star batter Muhammad Waseem’s resilient 86 off 61 balls consigned the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the DP World ILT20 Season 2.

The UAE national team skipper entertained the Sunday spectators at the picturesque Zayed Cricket Stadium with an unbeaten innings studded with eight boundaries and three sixes. The innings helped MI Emirates chase down a formidable total of 188/5 in 19 overs.

The 27-year-old Waseem along with opening batter Kusal Perera set the momentum for the mega run-chase with Perera scoring the fastest 50 of DP World ILT20 Season 2, taking only 22 balls to do so.

Their effort in the middle built a solid partnership of 110 in 9.5 overs which was finally broken by David Willey whose short-length bouncer ended Perera's outing with wicketkeeper Michael Pepper taking a sound catch.

Even though Perera's dismissal was a setback to their run-chase, Waseem continued to power through making his intentions clear in the next over scoring a boundary off Marchant De Lange and a six, adding 11 runs in that over.

The run rate continued to surge at 10.00 per over with captain Nicholas Pooran and Waseem breaking no sweat in steering the innings.

Waseem built on his impressive outing with well-timed boundaries in the following overs. Though they lost Pooran (33 off 19 balls) to Ali Khan in the 17th over, Waseem along with Tim David (10 n.o) showcased composure to help their team sail through to their fourth win this season from five matches.

Today's effort has put them on top of the points table.

Dedicating the player of the match award to his son Waseem said, "This is my second half century this season and I also hold the green belt; it feels quite special to be the leading run-getter of season 2.

“I am playing my natural game, and also getting to learn a lot from our coaches and senior players."