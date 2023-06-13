Waseem-led UAE head to ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 full of optimism

Aggressive, six-hitting opening batter aims to build on here success in the first-ever Women U19 T20 Tournament 2022-23,
Mohammad Waseem will lead the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe which is set to begin on June 18.
UAE featured in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Offs in Namibia earlier this year. where, they secured the second position.
This result was sufficient for them to seal a spot for the CWC Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe this month. If they enjoy a successful tournament, it will open the door to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.
The management has announced a 15-member squad for the Qualifier which will include several veteran players like Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa who have also made their way into the squad.
Asif made headlines in March when he slammed a 41-ball hundred against Nepal, which was also the fourth-fastest hundred in ODI cricket. He was also the leading run-scorer in the Qualifier Play-offs, as he struck 296 runs at a batting average of 59.2.
Medium-pacer Zahoor was UAE's most successful bowler during the CWC Playoffs in Namibia, during which he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 23.3.
UAE are placed in Group B of the Qualifier, where they will face Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Scotland.
Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed. (ANI)
