Warham and Green win JGE’s Monthly Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain & Performance Centre

The winners of the November edition of the Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain & Performance Centre, David Warham & Richard Green (m), flanked by the Jumeirah Golf Estates' Men's Captain Noel O'Leary (l) and Dr Craig Cook (r), CEO of The Brain & Performance Centre, the tournament sponsors of this monthly event hosted at Jumeirah Golf Estates.. - Supplied photo

David Warham and Richard Green combined their skills to claim victory by three shots in the November edition of the Jumeirah Pairs, hosted by The Brain & Performance Centre, Dubai, a DP World Company.

Their impressive net score of 11-under 61 secured the top spot in the Pairs Texas Scramble event played on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, just weeks after the DP World Tour Championship.

A strong field of 104 members competed, with Paul McMahon and Tom Neale claiming second place with a bogey-free round. They finished at nine under par, gross 63, net 64.

Third place was decided by a five-way countback for pairs tied at seven under par, net 65. Nick Hymas and Abhijit Mehta emerged victorious, thanks to a stellar finish that included a net eagle and four net birdies in their final seven holes.

“We had a great day out on the Earth course,” said Warham. “I had a great partner in Richard [Green], and both of us played some great golf out there – we really did not expect to win by three shots.

“We loved the Q&A session with Ant [Middleton] too, what a great way to round off the day. We are already looking forward to next month’s Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain and Performance Centre – JGE always puts on a great day for us.”

This was the second monthly Jumeirah Pairs by The Brain and Performance Centre, Dubai, which adds value by activating these events. Today, a LIVE ‘Question and Answer session’ with Television Personality, ex-Special Forces Soldier, and Social Media influencer Ant Middleton was held.

The Texas Scramble format involved both players teeing off, and the best shot from the pair was selected and played as it lay. The non-selected ball was placed on all surfaces of the course within one club length of the selected ball (Players cannot change ground conditions within the club length).

Both players then play their own ball, and the best one is selected. This process continues until the ball is holed out.

Each player in the two-player team must contribute at least six tee shots to the scorecard. The Handicap Allowance is 35% for the lower handicapper and 15% for the higher handicap in the pair.

Warham and Green had a brilliant round that included: nine gross birdies, including a net eagle on hole 18, two net birdies and a solitary gross birdie, with no handicap shots to assist them, on the par four - hole 16.

Results (Pairs Scramble Format).

Warham & R. Green 61 (3).

McMahon & T. Neale 64 (+1).

Hymas & A. Mehta 65 (1).