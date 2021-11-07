Walkner sets the pace at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Matthias Walkner at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. (Supplied photo)

Walkner was fastest on the Yas Island Super Special Stage

By Team KT Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 12:12 AM

Austria’s new FIM Cross-Country Rallies World champion Matthias Walkner was fastest on the Yas Island Super Special Stage, the first action in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, on Saturday.

Leading times (provisional):

1. Matthias Walkner (AUT)/ KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 1 5:10.4; 2. Daniel Sanders (AUS)/GASGAS 450 Rally Factory Replica 1 5:12.0; 3. Ross Branch (BWA)/Yamaha WR450 F01 Rally 1 5:12.4; 4. Franco Caimi (ARG)/Hero 450 Rally 1 5:18.0; 5. Andrew Short (USA)/Yamaha WR450 F01 Rally 1 5:18.4; 6. Sebastian Buhler (DEU)/Hero 450 Rally 1 5:22.0; 7. Joaquim Rodrigues (PRT) /Hero 450 Rally 1 5:25.2; 8. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA)/Yamaha WR450 F01 Rally 1 5:34.0; 9. Aaron Mare (ZAF)/KTM 450 Rally 1 5:38.8; 10. Konrad Dabrowski (POL)/KTM 450 Rally Replica 1 5:38.8