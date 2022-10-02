Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history

The Indian bowlers then struck at regular intervals to bowl Sri Lanka out for 109 in 18.2 overs
Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.
Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. After scoring 19 runs in the match, he became the fastest Indian to reach 11,000 T20 runs in history – in just 354 matches. He slammed a stunning six over the long-off in Wayne Parnell's over to reach this milestone.
The crowd was momentarily mesmerised by the beautiful shots Suryakumar was playing, but Kohli soon made his presence count with some quality shots around the park.
In the match, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav also entered the elite list when he completed 1000 runs in T20I – becoming the third fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat.
Kohli is currently playing at 49 not out while Dinesh Karthik is at 1*.
The pacer missed Wednesday's opening win over the Proteas and is currently under medical supervision for a stress fracture of the back
The governing body FIA introduced the budget cap, set at $145 million, for the first time last year to make racing more competitive
Pacer's absence from the remaining two T20Is has now thrown more questions than answers at Rohit Sharma's team
It is a perfect opportunity for the players to test their skills ahead of the upcoming Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Arsenal take on Tottenham on Saturday, while Manchester City face-off against Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday
Opener makes unbeaten 88 after the Pakistan skipper scores 87 not out
The skipper scores an unbeaten 87