Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history

The star batsman achieved the impressive feat during the second T20I match against South Africa on Sunday

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 8:12 PM

Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.

Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. After scoring 19 runs in the match, he became the fastest Indian to reach 11,000 T20 runs in history – in just 354 matches. He slammed a stunning six over the long-off in Wayne Parnell's over to reach this milestone.

The crowd was momentarily mesmerised by the beautiful shots Suryakumar was playing, but Kohli soon made his presence count with some quality shots around the park.

In the match, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav also entered the elite list when he completed 1000 runs in T20I – becoming the third fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat.

Kohli is currently playing at 49 not out while Dinesh Karthik is at 1*.

