Virat Kohli after FA Cup final: India vs Pakistan match would be louder

The Indian cricketer is preparing for the upcoming WTC Final against Australia on June 7

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took time out of the team's training session ahead of the World Test Championship Finals against Australia to attend the recent FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday, June 3 at Wembley Stadium.

Kohli, along with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen supporting Pep Guardiola's team which ended up lifting the trophy.

Manchester City, on its official Twitter account, posted a video of Kohli in which the star batsman shares his thoughts on the final game and the atmosphere at the stadium.

"I've played in different stadiums across the world, and what you get in, probably every football game, we get it in premier games of cricket. For example India versus Pakistan, that probably would be louder, but the passion that we see in fans here, how strongly they support their teams in every game, is incredible to watch," he said.

Kohli also mentioned how he follows Manchester City's matches "pretty closely" ever since he had a chat with Pep (Guardiola) to understand his mindset.

Coming back to cricket, Kohli is all set for the WTC final against Australia that begins June 7 at The Oval, London.

