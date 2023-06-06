Virat Kohli after FA Cup final: India vs Pakistan match would be louder

Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli took time out of the team's training session ahead of the World Test Championship Finals against Australia to attend the recent FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday, June 3 at Wembley Stadium.
Kohli, along with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen supporting Pep Guardiola's team which ended up lifting the trophy.
Manchester City, on its official Twitter account, posted a video of Kohli in which the star batsman shares his thoughts on the final game and the atmosphere at the stadium.
"I've played in different stadiums across the world, and what you get in, probably every football game, we get it in premier games of cricket. For example India versus Pakistan, that probably would be louder, but the passion that we see in fans here, how strongly they support their teams in every game, is incredible to watch," he said.
"The atmosphere during India’s premier matches clashes, like with Pakistan, is similar to what fans experience during the football games here. India versus Pakistan during a World Cup would be louder, but the passion and support of fans here is incredible to watch," Kohli said.
Kohli also mentioned how he follows Manchester City's matches "pretty closely" ever since he had a chat with Pep (Guardiola) to understand his mindset.
Coming back to cricket, Kohli is all set for the WTC final against Australia that begins June 7 at The Oval, London.
ALSO READ:
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
Northern Irishman insists that former European Tour players who have signed for LIV Golf should not be eligible for the tournament
Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turns on the style to quell the challenge of Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5
Messi's possible move to Saudi Arabia could involve what pundits have termed a record-breaking deal, and renew his club rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr last year
Former great turned television pundit highlights Pujara's experience of playing County cricket for Sussex
With an eye on the world No 1 spot Aryna Sabalenka fights off a determined challenge from fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich to reach the third round
A strong showing at the 'Home of Cricket' in Ireland could see the Warwickshire pace bowler featuring in the upcoming Ashes series