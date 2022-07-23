Vingegaard poised to win Tour de France as Van Aert claims time trial

It was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka
Jonas Vingegaard was poised to claim his maiden Tour de France title as the Dane retained his overall lead following the final time trial, a 40.7km solo effort from Lacapelle-Marival on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider finished second in the 20th stage won by his Belgian team mate Wout van Aert, who clocked a best time of 47 minutes 59 seconds.
Vingegaard, who nearly crashed into rocks after overcooking a turn on a descent, finished 19 seconds behind Van Aert with defending champion Tadej Pogacar taking third place, 27 seconds off the pace.
Overall, Vingegaard leads Pogacar of Slovenia by 3:34 and Britain’s Geraint Thomas by 8:13 ahead of Sunday’s final stage, a largely processional ride from La Defense to the Champs Elysees in Paris.
Fugle, who joined the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club as a summer member this season, totalled 40 stableford points
The bout will be the latest event held in the UAE capital as part of a landmark partnership between the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi
Jeruto, who switched allegiance from Kenya to Kazakhstan earlier this year, clocked eight minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third-fastest time ever
Fresh from a 2-1 series triumph in England, the Indians have opted to rest regular captain Rohit Sharma, key batsman Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for this assignment
The 23-year-old Pogacar now trails the Dane by 3:26 ahead of Saturday's individual time trial after a flat 19th stage on Friday
He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team’s medical staff
Jarrah Al-Silawi helped pave the way for fighters from the region to reach the global stage