Vice-Captains win Match Play thriller at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Emirati duo ready for big fight in Sardinia to keep team crown within reach
The annual Match Play team event at Arabian Ranches Golf Club produced a memorable finish when it ended in dramatic style as the result came down to the last match out on the course.
In the end, the Vice-Captain’s Team led by Matthew Derrick and Elvira Khaliullina prevailed over the Captain’s Team led by Mark Gathercole and Nicola Breeze, by a solitary point.
The Fourballs on Day One saw the Vice-Captain’s Team lead by just one point, 8 - 7, over the Captain’s Team.
However, the Singles matches on Day Two witnessed an even closer contest with the teams finishing tied 15 –15.
As a result, the annual event saw the Vice-Captain’s Team win with a cumulative score of 23-22.
Results
Day Two Singles
(Captain’s Team Names First).
Gathercole halved with M. Derrick.
Ryan Beat A. Drake 6&4.
Breeze Beat T. Ferguson 1 Hole.
Revenko Lost to G. Rennie 5&4.
Logan Halved with G. Swan.
Gorman Lost to E. Khaliullina 4&2.
Fjeld Lost to F. O’Shea 3&2.
Clark Beat J. Sheard 1 Hole.
Li Lost to A. Smith 2&1.
McSheffrey Beat G. Atherton 5&4.
Robson Beat C. Mills 2&1.
Thomas Lost to A. Black 3&1.
Andrews Beat G. Fernando 3&2.
Russ Halved with A. Partridge.
Emslie Lost to A. Whittle 4&3.
Surace Beat F. Aghabi 1 Hole.
Grant Halved with G. McCann.
Simons Beat J. Sayer 1 Hole.
Siffre Beat M. Connor 3&2.
Xu Lost to Dr M. Pereira 1 Hole.
Benson Lost to R. Lucas 1 Hole.
Borkhataris Beat A. Kaur 4&2.
Alonso Lost to A. Gutierrez 2&1.
Pereira Lost to A. Thom 4&2.
Liedtke Beat P. Mulholland 1 Hole.
Amaro Beat S. Kim 2&1.
Taylor Beat M. Maulit 7&6.
Kakkar Lost to D. Black 9&8.
Chambers Lost to G. Kalsi 9&8.
Kakkar Lost to A. Grove 7&5.
Day 1 Fourball Prize Winners
Captains Team
1st Ji Li & Glen Emslie, 47 points
2nd Mike Robson & Christopher Benson, 43 points
Vice-Captain’s Team
1st Andre Grove & Agamjot Kaur, 44 points
2nd Michael Connor & Adam Smith, 43 points
Day 2 Singles Prize Winners
Captain’s Team
1st Paul Siffre, 40 points
2nd Laira Taylor, 38 points (Count back)
Vice-Captains Team
1st Gurpreet Kalsi, 40 points (Count back)
2nd Andre Grove, 40 points
Overall Result
Club Captains Team 22 points
Club Vice-Captains Team 23 point
