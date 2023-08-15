Veteran Venus Williams beats Kudermetova for biggest win in four years

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams says she is now playing at a better level than at the start of an injury-plagued 2023 season after sealing her first top 20 win in four years by beating Veronika Kudermetova at the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

The 43-year-old's hopes of competing in the Australian Open in January were dashed after she suffered a hamstring problem at the rain-hit Auckland Classic and she only returned in June having decided to skip Roland Garros.

Williams, who injured her right knee during her Wimbledon defeat to Elina Svitolina last month, said she was happy to get past world number 16 Kudermetova in Cincinnati after rain interrupted the contest.

"I love this game, it's what I do," said Williams, who is ranked 533rd. "I think I'm at a better level than I started the year, to be honest.

"The last few years have been difficult in terms of injuries but I love to be out here, be strong and be myself. I'm getting there.

"I was actually worried about the rain delay, because I'm traumatized by Auckland and all those rain delays and getting injured after that, cooling down and changing serves, going in. I'm like 'Oh my God I can't let that happen again to me," she added.

Williams, currently ranked number 533, overcame deficits in both sets to bag her first tour win since beating Camila Giorgi in the Birmingham first round and said playing more regularly had helped her build momentum.

"My serve is better. My second serve is better. It's really about playing matches. You can't replicate it. Especially after you take a large amount of time off," Williams said.

"You have to keep putting yourself in that position to just play. So that's really where I am right now. I'm fine game-wise, but playing matches is a different ball game."

Williams will play China's Qinwen Zheng or Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round.