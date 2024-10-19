Verstappen wins Austin sprint to stretch lead over Norris

(From left) McLaren’s Lando Norris, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. on the podium after the US Sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the US Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday to end an eight-race losing streak and extend his Formula One championship lead over McLaren's Lando Norris to 54 points.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished second, 3.882 seconds behind Verstappen, after passing Norris at the start of the last lap at Austin's Circuit of the Americas when the Briton went too deep into turn one.

"It feels a bit like old times. I'm very happy with today. If you look at the whole race, Ferrari was also very quick," said Verstappen.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"For us, finally we are racing again. Normally we are always looking back but now we can just do our own race, so we had good pace."

The victory marked Verstappen's first win since a sprint race in Austria in June. With this win, the triple champion has now claimed victory in all four 100km sprints this season, with two more still to come.

Norris had made a great start from fourth on the grid, seizing second place on the inside into the first corner and holding on until the 19th lap.

The Briton almost lost third place as well as he went wide at turn 12 with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc right behind and they almost tangled at turn 15.

Stewards noted potential erratic driving by the McLaren contender.

"It was a tough one. I thought I could hang onto second but Carlos did a good job. My front tyres were completely finished, so there wasn't a lot I could do," said Norris.

"A disappointing end but I'm happy with the race result and a good amount of points."