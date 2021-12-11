Verstappen takes pole for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Off-spinner Sajid Khan claims 4-86 and finishes with a match haul of 12 wickets
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, chasing his maiden title, secured the pole position for the season-ending Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday.
The Dutchman set a timing of 1:22:109 followed by defending champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, McLaren’s Lando Norris was third and Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez fourth, at the reconfigured track. Red Bull strategy of Perez giving Verstappen a tow worked wonderfully.
“It’s an amazing feeling. We definitely improved the car in qualifying, we got what we wanted. I’m just looking forward to tomorrow, that’s the most important. I felt good on both tyres, so we’ll see,” Verstappen said.
Hamilton said that he pushed to the limits but couldn’t compete with the time set by Verstappen.
“Max did a great lap today. We just couldn’t compete with that time at the end there. We couldn’t answer to that lap, but we’re in a good position with our tyres tomorrow. The last lap was nice and clean. I just couldn’t go any quicker,” the seven-time world champion said.
Kimi Raikkonen, in his final qualifying race, didn’t progress to Q2, and finished in 18th spot.
Verstappen and Hamilton are level on points at 369.5. The Dutchman has an advantage of securing more race wins at 9 to Hamilton’s 8, which means if neither of the drivers score a point, Verstappen will be crowned the champion.
Hamilton has won five times in Abu Dhabi and Verstappen for the first time last year. It will be a battle of nerves and strategy between two great rivals as the UAE Capital hosts one of the biggest sporting events of all time.
