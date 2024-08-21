Verstappen needs a home win to end losing streak

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has had only one podium appearance since Barcelona. — Reuters

Max Verstappen has won every Dutch Grand Prix from pole position since his home race returned to the Formula One calendar in 2021 but Red Bull's triple world champion faces a tough test this weekend.

Zandvoort has become a seaside party for Verstappen's revved-up Orange Army but this time the 26-year-old is on his longest losing streak in four years.

Mercedes have won three of the last four races and Verstappen, who leads by 78 points with 10 rounds remaining, has not stood on top of the podium since Spain on June 23.

In fact, he has had only one podium appearance since Barcelona.

Sunday will be Verstappen's 200th start in Formula One, making him the youngest driver to reach that milestone, and the only F1 winner at Zandvoort in his own lifetime wants to make it even more memorable.

"It is always a fantastic atmosphere, and the fans are incredible, so it is a special one for me," he said, declaring himself refreshed and ready for the second half of the season after the August break.

"We are looking forward to the week ahead and hopefully we can be fighting for the win."

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, the only driver from the top four teams yet to win this season, has a new race engineer with regular Hugh Bird going on paternity leave and Richard Wood standing in.

"I know what we can extract from the car in the coming weeks and we will do our best to maximise the second half of 2024," said Perez, whose poor form has put Red Bull at risk in the constructors' standings.

McLaren are only 42 points adrift with Australian Oscar Piastri taking a win and two seconds from his last four races while British team mate Lando Norris remains second overall despite costly mistakes.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has won two of the last three, after team mate George Russell was disqualified from first in Belgium just before the break.

The 39-year-old Ferrari-bound Briton has scored more points than any driver in the last four races but is 127 behind Verstappen.