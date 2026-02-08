US skier Vonn suffers horrific crash; dream to win Olympic downhill gold gone in 13 seconds
She appeared to clip the fourth gate with her shoulder and lost control. She barrelled off the sunlit course at high speed before coming to rest in a crumpled heap; Vonn could be heard screaming
- PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 4:43 PM
- By:
- Reuters
US skier Lindsey Vonn's bid to win Olympic downhill gold with a ruptured ACL lasted 13 seconds on Sunday as the American great suffered a horrific crash early in her run.
Vonn, 41, whose battle to reach the start line despite her knee injury dominated the opening days of the Milano Cortina Olympics, saw her unlikely bid end in agony.