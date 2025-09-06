  • search in Khaleej Times
Jannik Sinner downs Auger-Aliassime to reach US Open final with Alcaraz

The Italian world No 1 faced brief resistance in the fifth game of the contest but dialled up the intensity to hold

Published: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 7:05 AM

Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled past 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the US Open semi-finals on Friday to set up a blockbuster title clash with Carlos Alcaraz and renew one of the sport's most compelling rivalries.

Shortly after Alcaraz wove his magic to dismantle 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the usually machine-like Sinner misfired at times but prevailed to ensure a third successive major final with the Spaniard.

The Italian world No 1 faced brief resistance in the fifth game of the contest but dialled up the intensity to hold and wrapped up the lopsided opening set when Auger-Aliassime sent a backhand wide.

Auger-Aliassime settled his nerves in his second New York semi-final, breaking for a 5-3 lead in the next set en route to levelling the match, before going toe-to-toe with Sinner in the third set, only for the momentum to shift again.

Sinner, who took a medical timeout for an unspecified issue earlier, found his groove to close out the third set and staved off a strong challenge from his reinvigorated Canadian opponent with some clutch serving in the next set to advance.