US Open: Medvedev gets his revenge, no hiccups for Murray

Wu Yibing became the first Chinese man in 63 years to win a singles match

Daniil Medvedev hits a return during the match against Stefan Kozlov at the US Open. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 12:53 AM

Daniil Medevedev launched the defence of his US Open crown on Monday with a straight sets victory over lowly ranked American Stefan Kozlov.

World number one Medvedev, bidding to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open since Roger Federer in 2008, eased into the second round with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win in 2hrs 1min.

Victory was sweet for Medvedev, who revealed he had regularly struggled to beat Kozlov when the two played at junior level.

"He was almost impossible to beat," said the Russian, citing one encounter where his opponent "destroyed me."

"I was happy to get my revenge today," Medvedev added.

Kozlov, ranked 111th in the world, scored an early service break in the first set to stay in touch at 2-2 in warm, muggy conditions in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev broke back immediately, however, and broke again for a 3-2 lead which soon became 5-2 with a further break in the seventh game.

The Russian held for the first set and took control of the contest in the second, breaking for a 5-4 lead and closing out on serve.

The 26-year-old scored three straight breaks to lead 5-0 in the third and then held to seal victory.

Medvedev plays France's Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray marked the 10th anniversary of his maiden Grand Slam triumph with an impressive US Open straight sets win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.

The 35-year-old Murray defeated the 24th seed 7-5, 6-3, 6-3, showing no signs of recent cramping problems which plagued his hardcourt summer.

"It felt like five sets," said Murray after his first straight sets victory at the Slams since Wimbledon in 2017.

"They were very tricky conditions, very hot and humid. Just really happy to get through that one."

Murray won the first of his three Grand Slams at the US Open in 2012, ending Britain's 76-year wait for a men's champion at the majors.

"It seems like a long time ago when I won here. A lot has happened in my career since then but it was huge moment for me."

Now ranked 51, Murray will face either Australia's John Millman or American wildcard Emilio Nava for a place in the last 32.

Wu Yibing on Monday became the first Chinese man in 63 years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam when he knocked 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili out of the US Open

Wu, 22, triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the opening round, firing nine aces in his 31 winners past his Georgian opponent.

Mei Fu Chi, at Wimbledon in 1959, was the last Chinese man to win a match at the majors.

Wu, ranked 174 and who came through qualifying, is also the first Chinese man to win a US Open singles match since Cheng Guy in 1935.

Wu was the 2017 junior champion in New York but his professional career has been dogged by injuries and he was sidelined completely from March 2019 until January 2022.

He was ranked a lowly 1,869 in March but has now won 14 successive matches.

He could be joined in the second round by compatriot Zhang Zhizhen who was facing Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.