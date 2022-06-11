US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

Daryl Mitchell’s aggressive 81 not out and an unbeaten 67 from Tom Blundell made England captain Ben Stokes pay for his decision to bowl first on a flat pitch at Trent Bridge
Sports1 day ago
A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a US court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after she claimed he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
A judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court late on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney for bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents.
Attorneys for both sides didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages.
Ronaldo’s legal team doesn’t dispute the two had sex, but maintain it was consensual and the confidentiality agreement prevents both sides from talking about it.
Daryl Mitchell’s aggressive 81 not out and an unbeaten 67 from Tom Blundell made England captain Ben Stokes pay for his decision to bowl first on a flat pitch at Trent Bridge
Sports1 day ago
Championship leader Max Verstappen was third 0.356 seconds off the pace
Sports1 day ago
The move had been proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix was won by the seven-time Formula One world champion
Sports1 day ago
A two-page memo issued by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the suspended players are no longer eligible to compete in all PGA Tour events
Sports1 day ago
They are 1-0 up in this three-match series after a five-wicket victory over New Zealand at Lord’s last week
Sports1 day ago
More than three-quarters of the population have reduced their food intake due to severe food shortages across the country
Sports1 day ago
The total prize money of £40.35 million represents an 11.1 percent increase on last year’s Championships
Sports2 days ago
South Africa achieved their highest T20 run chase
Sports2 days ago