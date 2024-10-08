Unlock a Longer Life: DP World Tour's Dr. Andrew Murray reveals how golf can add five years to your lifespan

Golf is good for health., says Dr. Andrew Murray. - Photo X

In an insightful discussion, Dr Andrew Murray, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at the DP World Tour, highlighted the significant health benefits of playing golf while asserting that engaging in the sport can potentially add five years to your life.

With a focus on the physical, mental, and social advantages of golf, Dr Murray emphasised how regular participation in the game not only promotes cardiovascular health and physical fitness but also fosters connections with nature and others, ultimately contributing to a longer, more fulfilling life.

Backed by extensive research, he emphasized that golfers tend to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of staying active, being outdoors, and connecting with others.

His passion for promoting golf as a catalyst for better health was truly inspiring.

Excerpts

Dr. Andrew Murray. - Photo DP World Tour

KT: What inspired you to focus your career on promoting physical activity, particularly through golf?

Dr. Murray: Our goal is to assist people with their health, performance, and regular physical activity. Golf is an excellent form of exercise, beneficial for both physical and mental well-being. Regular activity can increase lifespan by five to seven years, reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, and some cancers, and alleviate depression, anxiety, and dementia. It truly brings joy.

Doctors should recommend regular physical activity, as golf not only promotes health for players but also benefits caddies and spectators. For example, during upcoming tournaments on the DP World Tour, our average spectators can walk about 10,500 steps while enjoying world-class golf and getting valuable exercise.

What led to the creation of the 'Golf and Health Project,' and what was your role in shaping its mission and vision?

We realized that people didn’t celebrate or understand the health benefits of golf. So, we did the science and conducted research against World Health Organization guidelines for strength and physical activity, finding that golf ticks all these boxes. So once we had the information we didn’t want to keep it to ourselves.

We wanted to share this information, encouraging more people to be physically active by playing golf or attending our tournaments. We’ve engaged with policymakers, the public, and the media to tell this story.

Could you elaborate on the key findings from the Golf and Health Project and their influence on global golf participation?

Overall the evidence is consistent and growing that golf is good for health. Golf spectating can be great for health as well and we’re just really delighted that the game is growing. We are seeing increasing numbers of women and men from all societies from the age of three to 103 playing golf.

Dr. Andrew, can you tell us about your involvement with the DP World Tour Championship and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the insights you will be providing for these events?"

They are fantastic flagship tournaments in the region, and my role is two-fold. First, to focus on the health and performance of our players, like Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, and helping them be at their best by providing the right nutrition, gym equipment, and access to physiotherapists, strength coaches, and tournament doctors.

We collaborate with colleagues to support players to be at their best in showcasing the region and the great golf that can be played with the magnificent facilities in the UAE. Secondly, I promote the health benefits of sports, particularly golf, through initiatives like the 30-day fitness challenge in Dubai, aiming to make golf a prominent part of that with the DP World and the R&A.