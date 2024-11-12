Unforgettable showdowns await as Ultimate Golf Challenge returns for Season 2

Petrochem Condors won the first Ultimate Golf Challenge at Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

As the international golf season reaches its climax in Dubai, excitement is growing for the much-anticipated return of the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) in 2025 - a groundbreaking, franchise-based competition featuring 10 teams and 140 players from across the UAE.

After a successful inaugural season, UGC is set to take things to the next level with three major competitions, one more than last season.

The action will kick-off on January 30, 2025, at the iconic Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, followed by a second event at the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club on February 7, 2025. The season will culminate in a Grand Final on February 13, 2025, at the legendary Majlis Course—a venue that epitomizes the very best of golf in the UAE.

What makes this UGC unique is its franchise-based structure, with each of the 10 teams owned by a strategic partner, creating a truly dynamic and competitive atmosphere.

Each team is composed of 14 players, both men and women, representing a variety of skill levels: low, medium, and high handicap. The format ensures fair and balanced play, with each team required to field two players from the low and high handicap categories, four from the middle, and a minimum of two women.

The excitement builds with the UGC "Player Auction," scheduled for December 10, 2024. This highly anticipated event will see franchise owners and managers bidding to secure the best local and amateur golfing talent.

The auction will determine the final rosters for each franchise, and there is expected to be fierce competition as top players are snapped up by the 10 teams.

“This competition is special because it brings together a diverse community of golfers—people who might never have had the chance to play alongside each other in the past,” says De Souza, a former professional golfer and now head of a sports management agency, organisers of the UGC.

“In smaller events, players compete in more intimate settings, but the UGC creates a larger platform, bringing golfers together in a way that fosters a truly unique atmosphere. The camaraderie, the competition, and the spirit of the game are what make this event unforgettable.”

Each event of Season 2 will feature daily prizes and conclude with the crowning of the Ultimate Golf Challenge champion at the Grand Final on 13th February at the prestigious Emirates Golf Club.

The format for Day 1 will feature a modified Stableford competition while Day 2 will see another modified Stableford format alongside Matchplay matches, with all players engaging in nine simultaneous matches against other teams.